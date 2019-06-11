Trae The Truth has recently announced the release of his upcoming single and fans were pleasantly surprised to find out the latter was dedicated to the late Nipsey Hussle. The rapper shared the cover photo to his single entitled Nipsey. Herein, we can see Trae The Truth kneeling down next to what appears to be Nipsey Hussle's makeshift memorial site, lit up with plenty of candles, notes and flowers. Moreover, Trae is sporting a hoodie which reads Long Live Nipsey. While we cannot really see his face, the contrast of his presence near the blue-hued memorial brings emphasis on what the album will truly be about: Nipsey Hussle. Trae The Truth's remembrance single is scheduled to drop on June 14th, based on the caption from the Instagram post, which read in full stated: "@nipseyhussle Its Time I Talk To You Lil Bro... 🏁💙💨💨."

The latest news surrounding Trae The Truth surrounds his community work. The rapper recently announced he wanted to help flood water victims. The Texas-bred rapper lent a helping hand to his fellow Houstonians with his volunteer group, Relief Gang. The artist made several rescues as the threatening weather worsened. The generous gesture was Trae's second time helping flood victims out.