Trae Tha Truth has proven himself to be one of the most socially conscious rappers in hip-hop, continuously finding ways to better his community of Houston. Now, another act of generosity is making headlines, proving once again that Trae is a man of the people.

As it happens, Trae found himself moved by the story of Jaydeen Buckley, a young man who spent weeks selling water on the corner in order to afford school clothes. After learning of Buckley's perseverance, Trae took to Instagram to learn more about the young man, and before long, he was on the move. "Found the LIL Man who was sellin water to get school clothes," wrote Trae, determined to help Buckley in his time of need. "Bout To Turn Him Up!!"

According to a post from The Shade Room, Trae was able to connect with Jaydeen's mother, who explained that they had recently relocated from Houston to Atlanta. Shortly afterward, Trae shared a picture with a smiling Jaydeen Buckley and his family, who he took on a massive shopping spree for some back-to-school gear and more. "We Got You Jaydenn," he writes. "Welcome To Houston…. Anotha Day Anotha Blessing."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Trae Tha Truth continues to lead by example, and this is but one of his noble gestures. It was recently announced that he opened up an ice cream shop in Texas, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, to hire special needs youth. We recently had a chance to speak with Trae about his community activism, and if that's a topic that interests you, you can read the complete interview right here. Show some major love to Trae Tha Truth for being a true leader in his comminity.