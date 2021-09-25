Trae Tha Truth continues to live up to his title of Houston's hometown hero.

The rapper, along with four other co-founders, Tamika Mallory, Mysonne Linen, Linda Sarsour, and Angelo Pinto Esq., spearheaded the initiative "Until Freedom," an emergency supply drive delivering aid and relief to Haitian refugees at the Texas border.

"Until Freedom" was granted permission to tour the Haitian Encampment in Del Rio, and Trae pulled up to help give out some supplies, only to find that all 15,000 migrants had been cleared from the border in one day.

The migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande at Del Rio spent days underneath the international bridge, where photos of border guards using whips against the migrants went viral.

Trae commented on the intensity of the situation on Instagram, in clear disbelief that the migrants had all been cleared from the border in such a short span of time. "Something Crazy Goin On… We Made It Through The Border and Not A Single Person or Haitian Family was no longer there… If u look at the last 3 swipes its shows over 15,000 people and when that pic went viral of the whip and they seen People were coming to Stand Up everyone was removed in less than a Day…. We still found Families outside of border and assisted with Supplies and other things," he wrote.

Trae has a long history of supporting and leading local activism and said that he believes it's the right thing to do. "It's one thing to sit back and post, have opinions, even hear so many people criticize and miss the fact that these families out there that's not being able to eat, they ain't have no water, no hygiene, they bein' separated from their children. I feel like it's only right man," he added.