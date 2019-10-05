A disturbing video went viral this week that showed the moment a 60-year-old woman was assaulted at a gas station. Houston grandmother Sheila Henry was preparing to fill up the tank to her truck before she made her way on her paper route, a job she's been working for 34 years. Suddenly, a man walked up to her and demanded that she give him her keys. She refused and attempted to run away, but he chased her, knocked her to the ground, and began swinging at her while she was on the floor.

As Sheila tried kicking the man away from her, his accomplice was searching through her vehicle and waiting for his friend to grab the keys. The two thieves were successful and made off with the woman's truck. The video circulated quickly as celebrities shared the surveillance footage on social media, until Houston rapper and community leader Trae Tha Truth finally shared an update on Ms. Henry for the public.

"I Know A lot of yall been seeing The video of a Older Black Woman Being Abused And Robbed At A Gas Station For Her Truck," Trae wrote on Instagram in a post that showed himself with Sheila. "Well Let Me Introduce you to her... This Is Mrs. Sheila Henry A Hard Working Black Grandmother That Didnt Deserve That... I Had To Pull Up On Her To Let Her Know That Real Ones Across The World Aint Accepting That And We Stand With Her!!! Now She Got Real Ones Wit Her!! Love...Remember This Couldve Been One Of Our Mothers or Grandmothers..... Glad She Safe And Got Her Truck Back."

According to reports, Sheila's truck was found blocks away from the gas station near her emptied purse that had been left in the street. No suspects have been arrested.