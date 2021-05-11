Trae Tha Truth Shares Powerful New Single "Protect Our Women"

Trae Tha Truth is just as known for his community activism as he is his music. The Houston rapper has constantly used his platform to elevate his community, hence why he has his own day in the city. His music is a reflection of his activism in many ways including the release of his collaborative effort with Mysonne last year, If You're Scared Stay Inside which captured much of the emotions of the protests for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others last year.

Trae offered a few singles in recent times and returned this week with his new single, "Protect Our Women." The powerful single pays homage to Breonna Taylor and Black women across the world. The single's music video opens up with a police officer harassing a Black woman before Trae Tha Truth intervenes and a gunshot goes off before cutting to footage of last summer's protests.

Check out the new single from Trae below and read, "Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne Aren't Scared: The Duo On Street Life & Community Activism."

Quotable Lyrics

I can't imagine trying to step in your shoes

You a queen

But it's crazy how we livin' confused

You don't deserve the pain

