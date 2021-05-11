mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trae Tha Truth Shares Powerful New Single "Protect Our Women"

Aron A.
May 11, 2021 14:45
305 Views
05
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Protect Our Women
Trae Tha Truth

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
36% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
4 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Trae Tha Truth shares a new single.


Trae Tha Truth is just as known for his community activism as he is his music. The Houston rapper has constantly used his platform to elevate his community, hence why he has his own day in the city. His music is a reflection of his activism in many ways including the release of his collaborative effort with Mysonne last year, If You're Scared Stay Inside which captured much of the emotions of the protests for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others last year. 

Trae offered a few singles in recent times and returned this week with his new single, "Protect Our Women." The powerful single pays homage to Breonna Taylor and Black women across the world. The single's music video opens up with a police officer harassing a Black woman before Trae Tha Truth intervenes and a gunshot goes off before cutting to footage of last summer's protests.

Check out the new single from Trae below and read, "Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne Aren't Scared: The Duo On Street Life & Community Activism.

Quotable Lyrics
I can't imagine trying to step in your shoes
You a queen
But it's crazy how we livin' confused
You don't deserve the pain

Trae Tha Truth
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  5
  1
  305
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trae Tha Truth
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trae Tha Truth Shares Powerful New Single "Protect Our Women"
05
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject