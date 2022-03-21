mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trae Tha Truth Shares New Project "Life N Pain"

March 21, 2022 17:55
Life N Pain
Trae Tha Truth

Trae Tha Truth shares a new project titled, "Life N Pain."


Trae Tha Truth came back with new music this past weekend. While most choose to drop on Friday, he came through with an unconventional Sunday release but the 9-track effort that he put together titled, Life N Pain is definitely worth a couple spins. The project boasts no credited features, just Trae speaking his mind. 

On Instagram, the rapper explained that this project was dedicated to anyone who has been facing hardships in recent times. "If U Been Dealing Wit A Lot And Going Through It , I Made A Special Album For Yall… NOTHING EXTRA JUST REAL LIFE," he wrote on Instagram.

Check out the latest offering from Trae Tha Truth below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of Life N Pain

