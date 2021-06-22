mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trae Tha Truth Shares His New Track "June 27th"

Aron A.
June 22, 2021 15:32
69 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

June 27th
Trae Tha Truth

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Trae Tha Truth shares a new single off of his upcoming project, "48 Hours Later."


Houston staple Trae Tha Truth is only months removed from the release of his joint project with MysonneIf You're Scared Stay Inside which reflected on the protests of 2020 and the ongoing injustices facing Black Americans to this day. While the two rappers have continued to push the album, Trae is coming back with a new solo project in the coming weeks titled, 48 Hours Later

Today, Trae Tha Truth shared a taste of what to expect on his forthcoming project with a dedication to the late DJ Screw on the track, "June 27th" which samples the record of the same name. Trae's baritone voice perfectly flows over the chopped-and-screwed production. 

48 Hours Later will include a posthumous appearance from DJ Screw, as well as features from Lil Keke, Big Pokey, Jared, and Baby Houston.

Check Trae's latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Might catch me on that seaside
I keep shit on that G side
Play it like a great tape, might hit her on the D-Side
That's why she keep on callin'
These corners I keep crawlin'
Strive to keep the top together but it keep on fallin'

Trae Tha Truth
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  69
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Trae Tha Truth
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trae Tha Truth Shares His New Track "June 27th"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject