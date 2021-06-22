Trae Tha Truth Shares His New Track "June 27th"

Houston staple Trae Tha Truth is only months removed from the release of his joint project with Mysonne, If You're Scared Stay Inside which reflected on the protests of 2020 and the ongoing injustices facing Black Americans to this day. While the two rappers have continued to push the album, Trae is coming back with a new solo project in the coming weeks titled, 48 Hours Later.

Today, Trae Tha Truth shared a taste of what to expect on his forthcoming project with a dedication to the late DJ Screw on the track, "June 27th" which samples the record of the same name. Trae's baritone voice perfectly flows over the chopped-and-screwed production.

48 Hours Later will include a posthumous appearance from DJ Screw, as well as features from Lil Keke, Big Pokey, Jared, and Baby Houston.

Check Trae's latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Might catch me on that seaside

I keep shit on that G side

Play it like a great tape, might hit her on the D-Side

That's why she keep on callin'

These corners I keep crawlin'

Strive to keep the top together but it keep on fallin'