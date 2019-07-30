mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trae Tha Truth Returns With "Slidin" From His Upcoming Album

Alex Zidel
July 30, 2019 14:49
128 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Slidin
Trae Tha Truth

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Trae Tha Truth releases a new single from his upcoming album.


Trae The Truth is a Houston hero, putting on for his city whenever he can. He's been instrumental in the growth of his city and now that Houston is high-up in the rap ranks again, he should really be getting more shine. The 39-year-old is coming through with a new album soon and in order to promote his upcoming body of work, Trae has got us hyped with a new single in the form of "Slidin."

Produced by Zay Coronado, King Truth's new song premiered earlier today. It's off the upcoming Exhale project, which is expected to hit streaming on August 23. The last time Trae Tha Truth impacted us with some new music was when he dropped "Nipsey," a tribute song and video for the fallen Los Angeles legend.

Have a listen to "Slidin" below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't wanna leave the crib 'less I'm slidin'
I ain't fuckin with no chick 'less she ridin'

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  128
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Trae Tha Truth king truth exhale new song new music houston
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trae Tha Truth Returns With "Slidin" From His Upcoming Album
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject