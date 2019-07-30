Trae Tha Truth Returns With "Slidin" From His Upcoming Album

Trae The Truth is a Houston hero, putting on for his city whenever he can. He's been instrumental in the growth of his city and now that Houston is high-up in the rap ranks again, he should really be getting more shine. The 39-year-old is coming through with a new album soon and in order to promote his upcoming body of work, Trae has got us hyped with a new single in the form of "Slidin."

Produced by Zay Coronado, King Truth's new song premiered earlier today. It's off the upcoming Exhale project, which is expected to hit streaming on August 23. The last time Trae Tha Truth impacted us with some new music was when he dropped "Nipsey," a tribute song and video for the fallen Los Angeles legend.

Have a listen to "Slidin" below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't wanna leave the crib 'less I'm slidin'

I ain't fuckin with no chick 'less she ridin'