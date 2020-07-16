A peaceful protest outside of the Kentucky Attorney General's home has caused a slew of celebrities to face felony charges. Yesterday (July 14) we reported on Porsha Williams, Trae Tha Truth, Yandy Smith, YBN Cordae, and dozens of others who were taken into custody while participating in a peaceful protest in support of justice for Breonna Taylor. The group was outside of Daniel Cameron's home when police came and escorted them off to jail without incident.

Now, Trae Tha Truth and Porsha Williams have taken to Instagram to share that their charges have been increased to felonies and they voiced their frustration with the Attorney General. "Wow @danieljaycameron you really took the time to upgrade 1 out of 3 of our charges to FELONY?? This is disgusting .... meanwhile not one peep about this botched investigation of Breonna Taylors MURDER!!! Plus not one arrest of the cops .... instead you celebrate with your bride and give them Active desk duty to keep these killers protected. You can’t possibly think this is ok!"

"Sure create the possibility for peaceful protesters to get locked up for 1-5 year but absolutely no accountability for your officers?!! 😡🥺 This is sad that this is the world we live in!!" Read through Porsha's message in full below.