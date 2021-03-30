mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trae Tha Truth Pays Tribute To Lyric Chanel On His New Single

Aron A.
March 30, 2021 15:18
Lyric Forever
Trae Tha Truth honors Lyric Chanel on his new single, "Lyric Forever."


Lyric Chanel was an inspiration to many during her lifetime. Her uplifting spirit, even as she battled brain cancer, was an impactful testament to her spirit. Her social media presence showcased a young girl full of life who loved to dance and sing. She passed away on March 5th with artists like Beyonce and Trae Tha Truth paying respects to the young star. 

Trae Tha Truth drew extremely close to Lyric Chanel, who she referred to as uncle. Today, he unveiled his new single, "Lyric Forever" in her remembrance. In the song, Trae reflects on Lyric Chanel's spirit and her resilience, even as she went through her battle with cancer. "I want to say I hope you enjoy it but you know, it's a bittersweet situation. Some of it will make you happy, some of it will make you sad. But the reality of it is, still ridin' for Yhung Chanel," he said on Instagram.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
You was the life in the party when you stepped in the room
I won't lie to Christian God, I think he took you too soon
I know you're somewhere up in heaven, enjoying you spot
Finally got to be the light that nobody can block 

