Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is opening an ice cream shop near his hometown with the goal to employ young adults with special needs. Trae's Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will open on July 22nd, which was named Trae Day by former mayor Bill White in 2008.

“God Is Key!!!” he wrote on Instagram, announcing the ice cream shop. “Im Proud To Announce Me & My Bro ( Rod ) @vortex_surgical Just Franchised To Open Our Own Ice Cream Shop!! Howdy Homemade ice cream Katy will be opening TraeDay July 22nd. This Is Special Because We will Employ Special Needs Young Adults and Give Them A Opportunity To Work And Experience & Have a chance To Be Supported!! We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone. Follow @howdyhomemadekaty. The Mission Is To Inspire And Bless Others With Our Blessings!!!”



The goal of helping the special needs community is personal for Trae, who is the father of a son with special needs.

“Every aspect of Howdy Homemade encompasses the special needs of the huge under-employed segment of our population with one goal: To change the way businesses hire people with special needs,” the company's website explains. “Today in North Texas alone, there are over 240,000 special needs adults looking for work.”

In addition to the opening of a Howdy Homemade Ice Cream shop, the rapper is partnering with Brooklyn Nets star James Harden to give away 10 scholarships to students on Trae Day.

Earlier this week, Trae dropped a new single, "June 27th," off his upcoming project. Check it out here.

