Trae Tha Truth, Moxiii Double Dee, And JARED Offer A Banger On "Off Top"

Alexander Cole
August 08, 2021 11:13
Off Top
Trae Tha Truth Feat. Moxiii Double Dee & JARED

Trae Tha Truth enlists Moxiii Double Dee and JARED for an energetic bop called "Off Top."


Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth has always dropped bangers throughout the course of his career, and fans always expect high quality from his work. His deep voice and dope bars command respect, so it's no surprise that his latest track "Off Top" would be yet another solid addition to his catalog. The new track dropped on Friday, and it features the likes of Moxiii Double Dee and JARED.

With this track, we get some heavy production that begins with Moxiii Double Dee on the hook. This chorus is actually shared with Trae, who delivers a menacing second half that will grab your attention. All of the verses here are braggadocios on nature and they will certainly make you want to bob your head. It's a great effort from these three, and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma get mine off T.O.P
Come to my bag, it's C.O.D
When it come to this shit, I'm a G.O.D. (G.O.D.)
I'ma get mine off T.O.P
Yeah, I'ma get mine off T.O.P
Walk in the spot, make it P.O.P
Everybody in the club tryna bÐµ on me

Trae Tha Truth
