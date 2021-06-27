Trae Tha Truth Grabs Big Pokey & Lil Keke For "I'm Still Dine"

Trae Tha Truth released 48 Hours After this weekend, marking the occasion on June 27. The date is a celebration of DJ Screw and his infamous crew. Trae, a Houston veteran, holds it down on the album. However, the outro really sticks out on the album. Entitled "I'm Still Dine," the outro features Lil Keke and Big Pokey. The three rappers lay down deep and emotional verses about those they have lost.

The instrumental is made from mystical and reminiscent synths that are designed to keep you in your emotions. Each verse really highlights each rapper's struggles and their journey. "I'm Still Dine" may be the best song on this album. Make sure to check it out, and bump Trae Tha Truth's entire new project 48 Hours After.

Quotable Lyrics

Pain got me blinded, tryna to see

Swear I'm tryna be all that I can be

Riding for the clique and kept it G



