We've sadly lost several of our favorite artists to drug-related deaths and while this has caused many to vow lives of sobriety, walking that path is not an easy feat. Drugs don't discriminate and one never knows when a sip or hit will be their last, and Trae Tha Truth is an artist who proudly speaks on his decision to live a life clean of addictions.

During his recent appearance on Drink Champs, Trae details his sobriety and why he says he opts to face his challenges head-on rather than numb himself with substances.



Rick Kern / Stringer / Getty Images

"I ain't never f*cked with it," said Trae. Everyone was surprised to hear that and asked if his choice of sobriety was due to a bad experience. "So, you know, coming from where we came from in the streets, a lotta people go through the reality. Whether it be the struggle, stress, and you gotta realize, sometimes them getting high or sippin' put 'em at ease for the moment."

"I'm one of the people, I'd rather just go head up with whatever it is I'm feeling 'cause at that moment, it can't get no worse than that" he added. "So, I just always said I wouldn't 'cause sh*t, I don't need to—me personally, one, I like to go against the grain. I like to opposite of what everybody else doing. Two, at the end of the day, no matter what I did, once it wear off, I still gotta face that sh*t. So, I just might as well go on."

"I'm that way with everything, so like when I got shot, after the first three, four days of being on pain meds, I'm like, 'I'mma try and see if I can make it through the night without it." Watch Trae Tha Truth explain his sobriety choices below.