Trae Tha Truth Drops Off His Latest Track "Exhale" Ahead Of New Album

There's not enough that can be said about Trae Tha Truth. His dedication and commitment to the City of Houston has made him a hometown hero of sorts but it's his music that solidified him as a Southern giant in hip-hop. However, when he's not being a hometown hero, he's back in the booth cookin' up more heat. With his new album Exhale set to drop tonight, he's come through with the title track off of the project.

Trae Tha Truth sets an atmosphere on "Exhale" for the rest of the project. The rapper viciously attacks the warped and haunting instrumental as he recounts his come-up and the faults of the music industry. “This is the intro to the album that will set the tone,” Trae told HipHopDX about the single. “It basically prepares you for what the project is about.”

Quotable Lyrics

If it is then, fuck it, who want the drama?

The truth and definition of pressure, that's on my momma

Got an attitude like do I hit dude trippin', back on my BS

Had to pull up in that Black Black mask, like it's Wakanda

