mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trae Tha Truth Drops Off His Latest Track "Exhale" Ahead Of New Album

Aron A.
August 22, 2019 16:44
505 Views
61
2
CoverCover

Exhale
Trae Tha Truth

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
79% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
3 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Trae Tha Truth delivers the title track off of "Exhale."


There's not enough that can be said about Trae Tha Truth. His dedication and commitment to the City of Houston has made him a hometown hero of sorts but it's his music that solidified him as a Southern giant in hip-hop. However, when he's not being a hometown hero, he's back in the booth cookin' up more heat. With his new album Exhale set to drop tonight, he's come through with the title track off of the project.

Trae Tha Truth sets an atmosphere on "Exhale" for the rest of the project. The rapper viciously attacks the warped and haunting instrumental as he recounts his come-up and the faults of the music industry. “This is the intro to the album that will set the tone,” Trae told HipHopDX about the single. “It basically prepares you for what the project is about.”

Quotable Lyrics
If it is then, fuck it, who want the drama?
The truth and definition of pressure, that's on my momma
Got an attitude like do I hit dude trippin', back on my BS
Had to pull up in that Black Black mask, like it's Wakanda

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  1
  2
  505
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Trae Tha Truth exhale new single
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trae Tha Truth Drops Off His Latest Track "Exhale" Ahead Of New Album
61
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject