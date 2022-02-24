Trae Tha Truth Drops New Song "Hope It Don’t Change You"

Trae Tha Truth is back with his latest single, "Hope It Don't Change You," an emotional ballad dedicated to his 2-year-old daughter that he says he hasn't seen in nearly four months. Produced by Othello Beats, Trae offers an incredibly honest take surrounding the custody of his daughter Truth and the custody schedule that's prevented him from spending significant time with her.

"I believe the courts are designed to side with the mother, and it’s unfortunate because a father’s bond is just as important," Trae said in a press release statement. "Above everything else, being a father comes before everything to me and I’ll continue to fight to be in my daughter’s life just as I am active in my son’s life."

Quotable Lyrics

I talk to God, tryna see what all this stress about

Call your phone, you ain't answer, got me stressing out

It's either be the bigger man or take the lesser route

I gotta speak it from the heart till my session out

