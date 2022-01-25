Trae Tha Truth Drops New Posse Cut "Bigger In Texas"

Trae Tha Truth, Houston native and down south favorite, offers up a Texas sized track with "Bigger In Texas." The song bangs from the get-go, mixing Trae's low voice and calculated approach with EastsideEggroll's high-octane and wild delivery. Jay'ton serves to bridge the gap, standing as a middle ground between the two extremes. Both artists are ABN members, Trae's team and most frequent collaborators. This combination is executed well, and the track checks off every box you would expect when you hear the word Houston.

Trae Tha Truth has been known in the rap game and Houston hip-hop scene since the late 90s, and delivered his first studio album Losing Composure back in 2003. Since then, Trae has remained absurdly consistent with releases and active in rap as a whole. He has released close to 40 bodies of work, including 11 albums and a wide variety of mixtapes with a gamut of southern artists. These include albums with Z-Ro, such as 2003's Assholes by Nature and 2008's It Is What It Is.

Not only is he known as a southern staple, Trae is well respected amongst other names from other areas. He has a highly popular series of songs entitled "I'm On," in which he enlists a range of names. These include features from Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Lupe Fiasco, Big Boi, Wale, Royce Da 5'9, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and the list just keeps going. He's solidified his spot in the game and isn't letting up.

How do you feel about Trae's newest banger? Tell us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on top of the game,

I got the bag, got the popular name,

I'm getting to it, ain't no blocking the lane,

I let it go, it ain't no stopping the rain