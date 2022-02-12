Trae Tha Truth Delivers Again On "Truth Season: The United Streets Of America"

Trae Tha Truth is anything but new to this thing we call rap. A southern staple for more than 20 years running, Trae has upwards of 10 studio albums, a plethora of mixtapes, and guest features for days. In his newest album, he's coming to continue living up to his name.

Truth Season: The United Streets Of America shows a strong level of adaptability and awareness to the current times, both in terms of sonics and society. While the classic down south swang is prominent and serves as a foundation, the full structure features more than a few beats more resemblant of the current era as amenities. The feature list is lengthy, gaining assistance from rising stars like Babyface Ray to bolster the project's defenses amongst this new wave of sound. The tracklist is as follows:

Intro Just Becuz feat. Icewear Vezzo Shake Em Off feat. Babyface Ray Right Here Used to be Broke feat. G.T. Clutch feat. Nico ABN I Ont Feel feat. Payroll Giovanni Bigger in Texas feat. EastsideEggroll & Jay’ton Jumpman Around Sky Scraper feat. Louie Ray Gotta Get By feat. Baby Money Motor City feat. Icewear Vezzo Other Shit feat. Peezy Wipe Out feat. Snap Dogg Big Bucks feat. G.T. & Icewear Vezzo Rain Down

While some of the additions are new to his discography, Trae stays true to his camp. Artists such as Jay'ton have been with Trae Tha Truth for decades as members of ABN. Mixing classic and current, the collision proves that Trae isn't going anywhere any time soon.