Trae Tha Truth Delivers Again On "Truth Season: The United Streets Of America"

Taiyo Coates
February 12, 2022 11:02
Truth Season: The United Streets Of America
Trae Tha Truth

Trae Tha Truth is keeping his foot on the gas in "Truth Season."


Trae Tha Truth is anything but new to this thing we call rap. A southern staple for more than 20 years running, Trae has upwards of 10 studio albums, a plethora of mixtapes, and guest features for days. In his newest album, he's coming to continue living up to his name.

Truth Season: The United Streets Of America shows a strong level of adaptability and awareness to the current times, both in terms of sonics and society. While the classic down south swang is prominent and serves as a foundation, the full structure features more than a few beats more resemblant of the current era as amenities. The feature list is lengthy, gaining assistance from rising stars like Babyface Ray to bolster the project's defenses amongst this new wave of sound. The tracklist is as follows:

  1. Intro
  2. Just Becuz feat. Icewear Vezzo
  3. Shake Em Off feat. Babyface Ray
  4. Right Here
  5. Used to be Broke feat. G.T.
  6. Clutch feat. Nico ABN
  7. I Ont Feel feat. Payroll Giovanni
  8. Bigger in Texas feat. EastsideEggroll & Jay’ton
  9. Jumpman
  10. Around
  11. Sky Scraper feat. Louie Ray
  12. Gotta Get By feat. Baby Money
  13. Motor City feat. Icewear Vezzo
  14. Other Shit feat. Peezy
  15. Wipe Out feat. Snap Dogg
  16. Big Bucks feat. G.T. & Icewear Vezzo
  17. Rain Down

While some of the additions are new to his discography, Trae stays true to his camp. Artists such as Jay'ton have been with Trae Tha Truth for decades as members of ABN. Mixing classic and current, the collision proves that Trae isn't going anywhere any time soon.

