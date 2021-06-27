Trae Tha Truth Comes Through With "48 Hours After"

Houston is in the building! Trae the Truth is back to rep his city on 48 Hours After. This album serves as the follow-up to Trae's Exhale album from two years ago. The 14-track album features guest appearances from Baby Houston, Jared, Big Pokey, and Lil' Keke.

Back in 2018, Trae dropped off 48 Hours Later, and it's good to see him breathing new life into the series. The new album contains a mix of trap bangers and introspective thug motivators. The timing couldn't have been better either. 48 Hours After arrives just in time for Houston's annual celebration of DJ Screw on June 27. The holiday doesn't signal Screw's birthday but instead signifies the day the Screwed Up Click recorded the infamous June 27 freestyle.

Stream 48 Hours After and let us know what you think below.