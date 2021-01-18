mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne Team Up On "You Know How We Coming"

Aron A.
January 18, 2021 16:57
Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne connect for a powerful new single off of their upcoming project, "If You Scared Stay Inside."


A defining moment of 2020 was the BLM protests that hit the streets in the wake of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery's murders. Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne were among those on the frontlines of the protests, marching with the people and trying to make a positive change in their own community. Both Trae and Mysonne were arrested during a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville.

The two rappers have now come through with a new single titled, "You Know How We Coming" along with a music video that includes shots from last summer's protests. The two rappers tackle heavy production while showcasing their lyrical weight.

The new single serves as the latest offering from their joint project If You Scared Stay Inside. We'll keep you posted on a release date.

Quotable Lyrics
'Cause know we ain't takin' no prisoners
We straight up handlin' business
We gon' air you n***as, then pair you n***as
Then pray for the Lord's forgiveness

