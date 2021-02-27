Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne Drop Collaborative Album "If You're Scared Stay Inside"

Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne were both at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter protests last year and have remained incredibly vocal on social issues over the course of their careers. This weekend, they've taken their sounds and merged it together for a brand new collaborative project titled, If You're Scared Stay Inside. Led by singles, "You Know How We Comin'" and "I Gotta Win," their new body of work extends for fourteen songs with a run time of a little under one hour. The project includes a slew of features such as Jim Jones, Black Thought, Jay'ton, TJ Boyce, and more.

