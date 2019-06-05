We recently reported on Tracy Morgan getting into a car accident. The actor and comedian was cruising around in his $2 million dollar Bugatti when he crashed right into the car of 61-year-old Jocelyn Madulid's Honda SUV. The accident occurred literally fifteen minutes after Morgan purchased the luxury car. According to prior reports, Tracy's newly purchased ride was sideswiped and attempted to make a quick right turn at the last second. At that very moment, both cars collided. Morgan was taken to the hospital shortly thereafter due to complaints of pain. And now, the other driver has spoken.

The woman behind the wheels of the opposing car spoke of the minor mash-up, revealing that she had no idea who Tracy Morgan was. "I was just curious. The people were taking pictures of him and the car," she recalled. "I asked the traffic officer, why people taking pictures and he said, ‘You don’t watch TV? That’s a famous guy." Moreover, Madulid described Tracy's reaction as erratic, further adding that he was yelling at her and she "got scared, didn't yell anything back and stayed in her car." The crash partner now fears her insurance bill will go up considering how expensive Morgan's car was.

When asked about the collision, she said: "So what happened is we’re both turning right. But I know he hit me because I was already [turning]. I was there, he was the one who hit me!" Though we have yet to determine what happened, Madulid's recollection of the events is understandable considering Morgan was part of a fatal car crash that almost took his life before. Hence, the PTSD could have been behind his erratic reaction.

[Via]