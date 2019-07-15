Tracy Morgan purchased himself a brand new Bugatti back in June but found himself in an unfortunate situation when he got into a wreck just minutes after pulling out of the lot. It looks as though the crisis has been averted since the Last OG actor has been spotted once again in his new ride, now scratch-less.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

TMZ got a photo of Tracy in his re-launched, $2 million dollar car and we can only imagine how happy the actor must be.

The first initial crash with Tracy's Bugatti was also unfortunate considering the actor's history with car crashes. Five years ago Tracy was in a coma for two weeks with numerous broken bones after he was in a near-fatal car crash that took the life of James “Jimmy Mac” McNair. Tracy previously reflected on the traumatic day in a series of tweets, thanking God for allowing him to be alive.

"I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and make the most of this second chance," he wrote.