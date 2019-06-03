Every year, ESPN and ABC present the ESPYs which is one of the biggest sports awards shows in the world. Think of the Oscars but for sports and there you have it. There have been some pretty great ESPYs hosts over the years and last year, it was retired racecar driver, Danica Patrick. Instead of going with an athlete this year, the ESPYs have opted to go back to someone actually in show business, as comedian Tracy Morgan will have the honors of hosting the event this year.

Morgan was made famous thanks to his career on Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock and has made a comeback over the past few years after a tragic car accident that almost killed him. Morgan took to Twitter issuing a statement about his upcoming gig and he seems to be pretty excited about it all.

"I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS,” Morgan said. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!"

The ESPYs will air on Wednesday, July 10th and will see some of the best athletes and teams receive honors.