Back in June, Tracy Morgan purchased a $2 million Bugatti but unfortunately for him, he got into an accident moments after he pulled out of the car dealership. A Honda CR-V sideswiped Morgan's new whip and while it was unclear who was at fault in the matter, The Last O.G. actor was back in his ride just a few weeks after.

According to Page Six, Tracy's seemingly still on high alert when it comes to his whip since the actor reportedly paid an off-shift bartender in New York to keep an eye on his car while he grabbed dinner. As the publication notes, Tracy hit up Carmine’s, an Italian spot on the Upper West Side and passed over a few bills to a staff member while he dined with a friend. The SNL star apparently enjoyed "Carmine’s signature chicken, veal parmigiana and fried calamari,” while a watchful eye was keeping the Bugatti safe.



Tracy was involved in a more serious car crash over five years ago when the actor's limo bus got sideswiped by a Wal-Mart truck, killing his friend James “Jimmy Mac” McNair. Tracy recently shared a statement on the crash and how thankful he is for his second chance at life.

"I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and make the most of this second chance," he wrote.