On June 7th, 2014 Tracy Morgan's limo bus got sideswiped by a Walmart truck resulting in the death of comedian James “Jimmy Mac” McNair. Tracy, along with the other passengers were put into intensive care and lived to see the day. Tracy was in a coma for weeks and had numerous broken bones and it's for that reason that he's penned an emotional note to Twitter, reflecting on the past.

"Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff, @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty, & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy," Tracy wrote.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

He added: "I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and make the most of this second chance."

The Last O.G. actor continued to thank his team of managers and agents who helped him get back on his feet to do what he loves to do best, entertain people.