Tracy Morgan recently got into a car crash shortly after purchasing a brand new, $2 million dollar Bugatti and we reported on the story here. Since the happening, the other driver involved in the minor collision came forward to discuss what went down. Joycelin Madulid had no idea who Morgan was, she stated: "I asked the traffic officer, why people taking pictures and he said, ‘You don’t watch TV? That’s a famous guy." Furthermore, in an attempt to explain what caused the collision, the 61-year-old Honda SUV driver shared: "So what happened is we’re both turning right. But I know he hit me because I was already [turning]. I was there, he was the one who hit me!" Well, it seems she was wrong about that based on new reports by TMZ.

According to the news outlet, an NYPD traffic agent happened to be hanging around the corner of 42nd street and 10th avenue when the incident occurred. The law enforcement officer confirmed having witnessed Tracy cruising westbound and preparing to make a legal turn onto 10th Ave. That is when Madulid turned as well, despite not having right of way. Hence, Morgan is not at fault here. To note, the whip was slightly damaged on the front left quarter panel, but because it cost $2 mil, we can expect serious insurance spikes will be involved.

[Via]