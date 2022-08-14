Tracy McGrady didn't hold back while criticizing Rudy Gobert during a podcast with Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes. The Hall of Famer was particularly unimpressed by Gobert's weak game in the post as well as his apparent lack of work ethic.

“Bro, this is what I be wondering: what the f–k are you doing in the offseason, dawg?” McGrady said in reference to Gobert. “No bulls–t. What is your workout?”



Nick Laham / Getty Images

He continued: “Listen, I was so mad at Rudy when they were playing against the Rockets one year. Chris Paul was guarding him in the post. I was mad as s–t. He couldn’t do nothing. Nothing. You’re 7’2″ and a point guard is guarding you. He had no moves.”

The conversation comes after the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Gobert in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, the Jazz landed Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler, Leandro Bolmaro, and five future first-round picks.

The 30-year-old center has a career average of 12.4 points per game, along with 11.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.2 blocks. Since being drafted 27th overall in 2013, he's been selected to three NBA All-Star teams.

Check out McGrady's comments on Gobert below.

[Via]