Tracy McGrady was one of the most explosive offensive talents in NBA history. While he never had the playoff success some of his peers enjoyed, there is no doubt that McGrady was heavily loved by fanbases throughout the league. His talents even allowed him to secure a sneaker deal with the likes of Adidas. The T-Mac series was huge in the 2000s and for a while, McGrady was the biggest name with the brand.

Over the last few years, the T-Mac series has taken a backseat to other Adidas signature models. With new players like Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young getting their own silhouettes, it seems like Adidas has forgotten about the former Rockets superstar. In fact, in a recent interview, McGrady said that it is looking like his relationship with Adidas will be coming to an end after 25 years.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"I've been with Adidas for 25 years, I think we're coming to an end. ... The treatment that I've gotten from them over the last ten years, it is what it is. I deserve better," McGrady said. The former NBA star explained that part of the reason he is upset is because of how Adidas treated him when he started the Ones Basketball League. According to McGrady, Adidas didn't believe in him and it was a very telling moment as far as he was concerned.

McGrady had signed a lifetime deal with Adidas, so it will be interesting to see whether or not he can get out of it. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.