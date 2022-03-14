Traci Braxton's family continues to mourn their loss. Over the weekend, the world was hit with the tragic news that the 50-year-old reality star had passed away after privately fighting Esophageal cancer for a year, causing thousands of touching tributes to pour in across the internet.

Early on Monday, March 14th, 48-year-old Towanda's Instagram feed lit up with another tribute to her sister following the statement she initially posted on Saturday. "Our morning ritual, laughing, saying good morning or even watching the same movie on the phone in silence," she began.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

"No one will ever know just how we were as sisters. Behind the screen, living and loving our truth." Fans of Traci and Towanda will already know that they starred alongside sisters Toni, Tamar, and Trina on Braxton Family Values from 2011 to 2020, sharing much of their life as not only performers but also family, with their adoring fans.

"All of us....being on the phone together for hours at a time," she continued. "An incredible daughter, a dope ass sister, an incredible mom and an awesome grandma (Bubbie). A SUPERSTAR!! We never missed a beat without saying I love you whenever a call ended."

Towanda went on to share that, earlier this morning, she came across a hummingbird at her front door. "All I could do was smile – knowing it was you, saying 'Good morning Umba.' My heart is broken but...Now...God has you in HIS bosom. I love you my forever Traci."

Read more sweet tributes to the late Traci Braxton here. RIP.