The classic MTV animated series Daria, was a spinoff based on one of the background characters from Beavis And Butt-Head, Daria. Now, the successful show (which lasted 5 seasons on air), is returning to television, but this time around, it's going to focus on a character aside from Ms. Morgendorffer. MTV Studios announced on Thursday that beloved Blackish actress, Tracee Ellis Ross, has signed on to voice and executive produce a Daria spinoff titled Jodie, which will center around Jodie Landon from the original series (voiced by Jessica Cydnee Jackson).

The show will follow Jodie “as she comes into her own and enters the workplace in her first post-college job in tech,” and according to MTV’s press release, you can expect some other appearances by Lawndale High alums, too. Insecure’s Grace Nkenge Edwards created the spinoff and will serve as head writer. “I am thrilled to bring this project to life with MTV, both as executive producer and by voicing Jodie’s character. Being able to give voice to fresh, feminist and unexplored stories of young women excites me,” Ross said, of the project. “Jodie will spin off from the cult classic Daria, and with the brilliant, sweet and sarcastic black girl magic that is Jodie Landon, we will feature a diverse cast, comprised mainly of unapologetically smart and ambitious young female characters who are vulnerable and flawed and interesting and funny."

Fun fact: Jodie will be the first adult animated show in almost 20 years that will star a black woman. It will be a smart, funny workplace comedy full of commentary about everything from gentrification to sex to tech to call-out culture.”The last adult animated series that centered around a black woman, Hey Monie!, ended its run on BET and Oxygen back in 2003.

MTV Studios has said that Jodie will be the first of multiple projects on the way from the “Daria universe,” - as well as one of the "massive library of shows" they'll be rebooting" so if you’ve been a longtime fan and are hoping to see more characters from the iconically sarcastic and woke show, look out for more in the future!