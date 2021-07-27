After being sentenced to 15 years in prison following the infamous RICO trial involving rapper 6ix9ine in 2018, Tr3way Shotti may be primed for an early release from prison. According to his recent Instagram posts, he alluded to coming home a lot sooner than expected-- thus well before what official records state as his August 2031 release date. Shotti, the former manager for the artist, had connections with 6ix9ine after meeting through mutual friends and has even appeared on interludes of tracks like "BILLY" and "Blood Walk."

In 2018, Shotti – real name Kifano Jordan – had been tied to a series of felony assaults, which included three shootings along with drug and firearm charges. He was a co-defendant during 6ix9ine's racketeering trial in November of that year, which included the rest of the Nine Trey Gangsters and affiliates of the two. After facing a possible mandatory sentence of 47 years in prison for his crimes, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to nine charges but opted to cooperate with authorities to reduce his sentence, which wound up being two years total after testifying against the Nine Trey Gang. The rapper has since been released to serve the rest of his sentence at home, and his home confinement term ended in August of last year.

Shotti is still locked up for the meantime, but his recent Instagram post hinted at an early release.

"BE HOME SOONER THAN THE WORLD THINKS," the end of his post caption says. The convicted felon is seen with big smiles in the photos alongside the cryptic message. He was originally arrested in November 2018, in the same time frame as 6ix9ine and other Nine Trey Gangsters, and was originally charged with six counts, including racketeering conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketeering and firearms use before accepting a plea deal.

Since his release from prison, 6ix9ine has attempted to get his music career back on track with a clear distancing from the Nine Trey affiliations and with the stigma of cooperating with authorities attached to his identity.