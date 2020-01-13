Things that the Jetsons imagined could be coming to fruition in Japan. Toyota unveiled its plans to build a "prototype city" of the future which will be located at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan. Unveiling a video for the prototype, Toyota's Woven City will be home to residents and researchers to push the boundaries and develop new technology such as autonomy, robotics, smart homes, AI and more. These technological developments would be able to be tested in a real-world environ environment.

"Building a complete city from the ground up, even on a small scale like this, is a unique opportunity to develop future technologies, including a digital operating system for the city's infrastructure. With people, buildings and vehicles all connected and communicating with each other through data and sensors, we will be able to test connected AI technology... in both the virtual and the physical realms... maximizing its potential," Toyota Motor president Akio Toyoda said in a press release.

What's cool about Woven City is the dedication to reducing the carbon footprint. Toyota aims to make the place fully sustainable, creating buildings made of wood while rooftops are set to be equipped with solar power panels on top of generating power through hydrogen fuel cells.

"We welcome all those inspired to improve the way we live in the future, to take advantage of this unique research ecosystem and join us in our quest to create an ever-better way of life and mobility for all," said Akio Toyoda, president, Toyota Motor Corporation.