Toya Wright and her "boyfriend" Robert Rushing have been dating for a while now and even share a one-year-old daughter together, Reign Ryan Rushing. Last month Toya had to shut down engagement speculations when fans thought her hairdresser's hand was hers, boasting an engagement ring. Now that Toya and Robert have purchased a house together - as well as a recent image to Instagram where the mother of two is seen wearing a wedding ring - fans are sure she's engaged this time.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"OMGosh is that your engagement ring 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾, yes marry him 💕💕," one user commented, while others poured out endless congratulations. Toya has yet to confirm or deny any such rumours but we do know from our previous reports that getting married to Robert is something that she sees happening in the near future.

Back in December when Toya had us thinking yet again she got engaged, sources close to her revealed that while it didn't happen at the time, it's "not entirely out of the question."

While Toya is dealing with relationship rumours of her own, she's also standing by her daughter Reginae Carter as she's dealing with such issues with her on-and-off boyfriend YFN Lucci.

"Right now we’re both just doing our own thing. You know with growing up and being so young and having the relationship in the public and having everyone’s opinion and everyone feeling like their opinion matters, it’s like, it’s a little stressful," Reginae said of her relationship with the rapper. "But honestly, I’ve been learning that no matter what, I gotta do what’s best for me and I gotta follow my heart. I gotta do what makes me happy."