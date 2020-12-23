Toya Johnson has a lot to be thankful for this year — being a NY Times best-selling author, in-demand television personality and playing mom to a beautiful and successful family has really paid off for someone formerly referred to as "Lil Wayne's Baby Momma." With Christmas being right around the corner, we'll give Toya a break for flexing in her early gift that showed up in the form of a super clean 2021 Bentley Bentayga.



Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"I was on the nice list," Toya wrote as a caption to her photo, which showed off a striking all-white luxury crossover that came wrapped in an oversized red bow. Whether intentional or not, Toya matched the vibe by rocking a form-fitting, Christmas tree green bodysuit that even Santa himself would've turned his head to get a peak at while passing by in his sleigh. One person on her post wrote, "I’m not even looking at the car," and we are definitely willing to co-sign that statement. All jokes aside though, it's really great to see a Black woman being treated right and flexing off a bit of luxury. Others who showed her love on the post included daughter Reginae Carter, who left heart-eyed and fire emojis, R&B singer Nivea who also shares a child with Weezy and the City Girls own Yung Miami.

Happy holidays from the HNHH fam, even those of you in the comments who will undoubtedly find a way to roast. We love you, too. Here's a pic of Toya Johnson and a Bentayga to show just how much we care: