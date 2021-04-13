If you let them, your best friends can convince you that you can do anything, including becoming a Rap star. Reality star and author Toya Johnson may be best known as Lil Wayne's ex-wife, but she's developed a successful career separate from Weezy's music industry takeover. Toya, who is also the mother of Wayne's eldest child Reginae Carter, first met the rapper when she was 12, but these days she's enjoying life with her fiancé Robert Rushing and their young daughter, Reign.

Toya kicked off the week by taking a walk down memory lane to the days when she tried her hand at being a rapper. The reality star recalled the moment when Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's Kirk and Rasheeda Frost encouraged her to record a track and shoot a music video.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"That one time @rasheeda and @frost117 had me thinking I was a rapper," wrote Toya in a caption to a post of a clip of her music video. "Man this was the good ol days. I was serious too...Don’t play with me." Rasheeda added in the comments, "Yasssssss b*tchhhhh a whole rapper [crying laughing emojis] we had so much fun."

She didn't become the next Lil Wayne, but she had a good time, nonetheless. Check out a brief bit of the video below and let us know if you remember this one.