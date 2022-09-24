DJ Akademiks has created a music and entertainment commentator name for himself. From interviewing celebrities to making unwanted comments about them, the 31-year-old has garnered a few enemies in the industry. While some people let his remarks slide, this time, one person wasn't having it.

Toya Wright Johnson is a businesswoman and reality television personality widely known for her relationship with Lil Wayne. The two were married for two years and produced a daughter named Reginae Carter, who has remained relevant in the industry due to her acting work, social media presence and relationships.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

For a while, the 23-year-old dated rapper YFN Lucci. However, they called it quits shortly after the artist got locked away on a RICO indictment-- this was the topic Akademiks chose to speak on. "Reginae loved hood n*ggas; she loved YFN Lucci," he said to his live viewers.

He continued his rant by stating that she attended celebrity events with YFN when they were together, willing to take on everything that came with his persona. "You know these b*tch-- let me not call her a b*tch. These chicks love a hood n*gga until he's facing 25 to life," he said.

For more than three minutes, Akademiks talked about Reginae's love life, brining up how her new boyfriend, YouTuber Armon Warren, is the complete opposite of Lucci.

It didn't take long for Toya to catch wind of AK's comments and fire off at him. She took to IG and shared a post that read, "@akademiks I can't stand men that do b*tch sh*t. Keep my daughter name out your mouth. Clout chasing is at an all time high. Let her live her 23 yr old life." She also spoke about him calling her out of her name, saying, "Calling her a b*tch and all that other sh*t is not cool."

Check out the entire post below.