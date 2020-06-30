Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing are making their engagement IG official, after covering the momentous occasion during Monday night's episode of the VH1 reality TV series T.I. & Tiny: The Friends & Family Hustle.

However to share the announcement with the world, Toya shared a couple of photos showcasing Rushing down on one knee in true proposal form, as well as a clip from last night's episode. "I cannot stop crying, like this is so beautiful, like I am so shocked," Toya narrates in the clip, as we see her and Robert taking a helicopter ride, which leads them to the landing pad that reads "TOYA, WILL YOU MARRY ME?"

As Robert prepares to pull out his ring and get down on one knee, he tells Toya, "the past three years have been amazing. I love the person you've become, caring for me, loving me. I love the mother you became, sister, cousin, everything. I want you to be my wife."

You can experience their proposal via the video clip below.

View this post on Instagram 👰🏽💍 #rushingdowntheaisle #isaidyes A post shared by Antonia “Toya” Johnson (@toyajohnson) on Jun 29, 2020 at 7:20pm PDT

Perhaps her mother's biggest supporter, Reginae Carter, her daughter from a previous relationship with the rapper Lil Wayne, took to IG to express her excitement for her mama bear. "Crying again !! I’m so happy for you guys!," she wrote. "This is just the beginning! My mom always told me people come into your life, and you guys are suppose to water each other and grow and that’s exactly what you guys did ! Keep black love alive."

Check out her photo and heartfelt message below.

We want to extend our congratulations to the newly-engaged couple!