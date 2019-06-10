In celebration of Toy Story 4's debut on June 20, BAIT and Reebok have teamed up for a collection of Toy Story-themed Instapump Fury collabs.

As seen in the teaser image below, one of the kicks serves as a nod to Woody, while the other pays tribute to Buzz Lightyear. Release details have not yet been announced, but one would assume the BAIT x Reebok Instapump Fury "Toy Story" will be available right around June 20, when the film hits theaters.

BAIT and Reebok aren't the only brands looking to capitalize on the popularity of Toy Story 4 this month. Adidas has plans to release two special edition UltraBoosts, also inspired by Buzz and Woody, on Friday, June 21, and Stance recently launched a collaborative sock collection featuring the two characters and Pizza Planet.

Check out a teaser image for the BAIT x Reebok Instapump Fury collab below, and stay tuned for official release info.

Bait x Reebok Instapump Fury "Toy Story"/Chipandco