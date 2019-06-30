The official numbers are in for the weekend box office and Toy Story 4 remains unbeatable. The fourth chapter of the animated series collected another $58 million dollars of the weekend, which brings its domestic haul up to a huge $237 million dollars total. After two weekends in the theatres, Toy Story 4 has nabbed the title of the fourth highest grossing movie of the year. Thus far, the spots are held accordingly, Avengers: End Game with $841 million, Captain Marvel with $428 million and Aladdin with $306 million -- which all belong to Disney. Overseas, Toy Story 4 managed to pick up a solid $80 million dollars hence bringing its global box office sales to an impressive $496 million. The animated series which featured a few creepy dolls certainly managed to beat the evil doll of New Line's Annabelle Comes Home.

The seventh installment to The Conjuring Universe managed to garner the best showing among new releases. The paranormal horror film debuted in second place, with $20 million dollars in box office sales over the weekend and $31.2 million since it launched on Wednesday. The spooky film also nabbed $45 million dollars in the international box office, resulting in a worldwide start of $76 million dollars. While the ticket sales represent a franchise-low it is still considered good.

[Via]