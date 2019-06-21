In celebration of today's release of Toy Story 4, BAIT and Reebok teamed up for an exclusive Toy Story-themed Instapump Fury collab inspired by Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

The special edition sneakers are split between the two characters, with the Sheriff's colors handling the right shoe while the Space Ranger's tooling outfits the left shoe. Unfortunately, it looks like the collab was only produced in limited quantities in honor of the film's release.

While the Instapump Fury collab won't be releasing to the public, there are plenty of other Toy Story themed sneakers and apparel available today. For instance, Adidas has today released a Toy Story 4 collection drawing on inspiration from Woody and Buzz, as well as Bo Beep and the movie's newest character, Forky. Stance also recently launched a collaborative sock collection featuring the two characters and Pizza Planet.

Scroll through the IG post embedded below for a better look at BAIT and Reebok's Toy Story inspired Instapump Fury.