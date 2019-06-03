We're less than a month away from the launch of the long-awaited fourth and final installment in the Toy Story franchise. With Woody and Buzz Lightyear set to reunite on-screen once again, both adults and children alike are excited for Toy Story 4. While it's set to "compete" with the new Child's Play remake, it's quite evident that it's on pace to do way better numbers in the box office. Now, reports claim that it's on pace to have a massive opening weekend in the box office when it opens on June 21st.

According to Variety, Toy Story 4 is well on its way to make $100M to $150M within its opening weekend. Obviously, with around three weeks away from the film's debut, the numbers could go up based on whatever Pixar has in store for its marketing efforts. It could even go higher through word of mouth and critical praise.

So far, the film already outpaced Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory for advanced ticket sales. Incredibles 2, however, still has the record for the biggest debut for an animated movie, raking in $182M in its opening weekend.

The arrival of Toy Story 4 arrives nine years following its predecessor, Toy Story 3. The film ended up making $1B in the box office across the globe.

Toy Story 4 is among the many high profile films Disney rolled out this year including Avengers: Endgame, the live-action remake of Aladdin, and of course, The Lion King remake which hits theatres in July.