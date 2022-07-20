A peculiar story out of South Africa has stunned the world after nearly two dozen teenagers died at a bar. The story first surfaced last month as authorities shared that they found a bizarre, yet devastating scene at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London within the Eastern Cape. USA Today reported that upon arrival at the scene, police were shocked to find that most of the victims were lifeless, sprawled across the venue. The victims were all reportedly 13 to 17 years old.

There were 21 teenagers who died that day, and many were found still sitting in their seats, laying on tables, on the club's floor, or draped over chairs.

Because there wasn't any evidence of injury or foul play, the mystery deepened as authorities attempted to find a cause of death. This week, results from the medical examiner have been shared, but the findings don't necessarily point to a resolution. However, it has been speculated that homemade alcohol may be the culprit.

“Methanol has been detected in all the 21 individuals that were there; however, there is still progressive analysis of the quantitative levels of methanol and whether it could have been the final cause of death,” said Dr. Litha Matiwane, Eastern Cape provincial deputy director for clinical service, according to USA Today.

Methanol is a colorless, odorless liquid that "is not used in the production of alcohol sold for human consumption" and is a "toxic alcohol" that is "used industrially as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source." It reportedly doesn't have to be consumed orally to be poisonous; methanol can enter the body via the lungs, skin, and eyes as well as be digested through the stomach.

It is still unclear how these 21 teens ingested methanol and if any criminal charges will arise in the future. If so, it is also unknown who will face fault or blame in this tragic case.

