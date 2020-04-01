Tory Lanez is keeping us all entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, hosting his ultra-entertaining Quarantine Radio with guests like 21 Savage, Chris Brown, French Montana, and even Drake. The next episode is set to go live tomorrow and we can't wait to see what kind of shenanigans the Toronto native has planned for us.

In addition to all the Instagram Live madness, Tory is also gearing up to release a brand new music video for "Still Be Friends" with G-Eazy and Tyga. According to him, it will be the first-ever music video hosted by adult entertainment website Pornhub.

Telling the world that he and his collaborators are about to make history, Tory Lanez revealed that the new video will premiere this week, featuring a ton of models from Vixen.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"WHEN U @g_eazy AND @tyga are the first people to do a video hosted by @PornHub and all the girls in the video came from @vixenxofficial," wrote the Canadian artist as his caption, posting Polaroid photos of himself and some scantily-clad ladies.

Would you expect another trio of artists to work with Pornhub on the video release? I didn't think so.

In other news, Pornhub recently announced that its Premium service is free to encourage people to stay at home during the global health crisis. Have you already taken advantage of that?