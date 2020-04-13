Tory Lanez Faces Heartbreaking Betrayal In "Who Needs Love" Visual

Tory Lanez unleashes the visual for "Who Needs Love."

Fresh off of the release of his new project, New Toronto 3, Tory Lanez blesses fans with a brand new visual for the single, "Who Needs Love." Tory's flexing his acting abilities, once again, in the new visual, playing the role of a street dealer who finds himself romantically entangled with a lady cop who apparently leaves him for a co-worker. Unfortunately, for the new love interest, things don't necessarily work out in his favor. But it doesn't work out for Tory, either, so who's to say there's a real winner in this situation?

Tory's been having one hell of a week. Following the global lockdown that's kept everyone indoors, the rapper launched Quarantine Radio out of boredom which turned into the go-to hangout on Instagram where all sorts of debauchery went down. After briefly getting banned for a week, the head of IG lifted the ban so the rapper could celebrate the release of New Toronto 3.

Check out his new music video above.