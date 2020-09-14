Tory Lanez has been all over the news this year. There have been some good things, including his massive success with Quarantine Radio and his independence after having left Interscope Records, and there have been some bad, which includes him allegedly firing shots at Megan Thee Stallion.

While Zyir Brown, Tory's former bodyguard, did not work for the rapper at the time of the alleged shooting, he maintains that he knows the star well enough to claim that he's not the type of person to get violent with a woman. During a recent conversation with journalist Landon Buford, Tory Lanez's former security spoke about the singer's character, stating that he had never seen Tory act violently towards a woman.

"Tory never acted how the media is portraying him to react," said Zyir Brown. "I've never seen him do that. I've never seen him do anything physical to a woman. I've never seen that. Now, a n***a, yes."



Erik Voake/Getty Images

Lanez's former bodyguard went on to describe how the Toronto native usually handles problems when things get tense with one of his female friends.

"I have never seen Tory scream at a female," continued Brown. "Even when he got into it with his personal partner. I never seen him get mad or violent. I've never seen that part of him, period. He the type of guy that will just get you away from him. Like, 'Look, what you need? You need money? You need to go home? You need a hotel? You need Uber?' He quick to send you away."

He said that he can't speak to how Tory actually handled the incident with Megan Thee Stallion but that, in his time working for him, he didn't peg him as someone who likes to argue.

"He not the arguing type," said Brown. "I never seen this guy argue before. This is from my experience. I can't speak on nothing specific that's going on with Megan Thee Stallion. I cannot speak on that because I was not there. I was not present."

Obviously, this is different from what Megan is saying about how Tory was composed on July 12.