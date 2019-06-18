Tory Lanez has been the center of controversy over the last few days after a video surfaced that showed him standing against colorism. The clip shows Lanez on the set of Nafe Smallz's "Good Love," a track where he lends his vocals. In the scene, Lanez shares space with a dark-skinned model until someone asks her to step out so that she can be replaced with a lighter-skinned model. Lanez calls a time-out before bringing the original model back in.

As the video circulated throughout social media, the response was divided. Some people applauded Lanez for acknowledging colorism while others suggested that it was a staged act. Lanez received a bit of backlash following his Ayesha Curry trade joke, and some fans felt as if this was his way of making up for it. However, Lanez put those rumors to rest when he took to his Instagram Story and shared that he wasn't faking or staging anything.

"The internet has a funny way of tryna make the light off of truthful shit. If this was a publicity stunt, why would I be doing it for someone else's music video," Lanez said. "Mind y'all this video shoot happened 3 months ago and a behind the scenes camera man DM's it to me the other day," he continued. "All parties that were involved know exactly what happened in the 30 minutes that I was at the shoot. Whether or not they wanna be truthful."

That was to be the end of the conversation, but TMZ caught up with one-half of the duo directors of the music video and he wasn't happy about the suggestion that he favored one model over the other. Capone of Capone x Giuse told the publication that they don't discriminate when it comes to featuring black women with darker skin, especially because they're heavily involved in the Afrobeats scene and most of their work features women with dark complexions. Capone was adamant that no one on his team called for the women to be traded out, noting that most of the people on set during that particular scene were from Lanez's crew.