Tory Lanez claimed his fourth consecutive top-five project, but it still wouldn't prove to earn the Lanez a No. 1 album in Chixtape 5.

This week, that honor belongs to another Canadian superstar in the form of Celine Dion whose Courage album becomes the legendary songstress's fifth No. 1 album. A figure of 113,000 equivalent album units locked in the ranking for Dion whereas Tory Lanez's Chixtape entry clocked in at 83,000 equivalent album units to debut at No. 2.

All the while, Chixtape 5 enters as the most-streamed album of the week with 73,000 SEA units, equating to 94 million on-demand audio streams.

Tory and Celine Dion account for the only debuts on the chart as Post Malone follows up at No. 3 on the chart with Hollywood's Bleeding locking in 69,000 units. Elsewhere you'll find NBA YoungBoy's AI Youngboy 2 slipping to No.6 with 44,000 units while Summer Walker's Over It enjoys its seventh straight week in the top 10 with 42,000 units at No. 7.

Dababy's KIRK is up next at No. 8 with 37,000 units while Kanye West's Jesus Is King closes things out at No.10 with 30,000 units.

Billboard 200 Top 10 (November 24, 2019)

1. Courage, Celine Dion

2. Chixtape 5, Tory Lanez

3. Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

4. Lover, Taylor Swift

5. What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

6. AI Youngboy 2, NBA Youngboy

7. Over It, Summer Walker

8. KIRK, Dababy

9. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

10. Jesus Is King, Kanye West