There has been much discussion bout the current state of the music industry, especially pertaining to Hip Hop. The cycle of records has been debated as artists seem to be cranking out new music at a higher rate in recent years due to the attention span of audiences lessening. We've watched as songs have gotten shorter, many lasting just over one minute, in an effort to increase streaming numbers.

Even our favorite artists have noticed and been affected by the shift. Rollout seasons last longer than the impact of the album itself, as some artists spend a year teasing a project, only for it to be released to fans who fail to keep the buzz surrounding the record going for longer than a few months.



Tory Lanez has been observing how this has impacted the industry, as well, and he tweeted about there being a lack of records that have stood the tests of time.

"It’s crazy ..... music hasn’t ACTUALLY BEEN STICKING lately," he wrote. "Like all of our favorite artist music is not lasting with us longer than 4-5 months ... real music must come back into play .. real emotion . Less repetitive and redundant." He isn't the only artist to think this way.



Recently, Eve sat down with The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and talked about what she liked and disliked about Hip Hop these days.

“What I don't [like] is there’s a lot of clones. I feel like back in the day, uniqueness was celebrated. I think now there’s a lot of the sameness and that to me, I’m just like, meh. It makes it boring a lot of the time—for me. Not everyone! 'Cause there are some dope artists out that I actually really do love, but, yeah."