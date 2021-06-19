Earlier this week, Tory Lanez and DaBaby kicked up dust after they released their new single, "SKAT." It was back in January when Lanez first began teasing the collaboration, and some Hip Hop fans didn't think it would arrive due to DaBaby's affiliation with Megan Thee Stallion. The pair have joined together on several of one another's singles and Megan seemed to respond that the track wasn't cleared.

However, it may have taken some time, but Lanez and DaBaby dropped the song with an accompanying music video, and now Lanez is publicly petitioning for Nicki Minaj to hop on the remix.

A Twitter user suggested Minaj for the updated version of the track and Lanez agreed. "IF THE QUEEN GET ON SKAT REMIX .... ITS GONE ! I mean the song is already gone ... but THAT SH*T AT THE MOON AFTER THAT," he tweeted. "She would def kill the beat too !!! I was happy to see that she liked the video !!! SHES A REALER N*GGA than most THE N*GGAS in our industry."

This week, internet sleuths did a little digging and found that after the "SKAT" video was released, Megan stopped following DaBaby on Instagram. Some believe it's because of the collaboration, but that hasn't been confirmed. Check out Lanez's tweet, as well as a few reactions, below.